Taapsee Pannu's Telugu movie Mishan Impossible to release in theatres on April 1

Taapsee Pannu is all set to make a grand comeback to Tollywood with her upcoming film Mishan Impossible, directed by Swaroop RSJ. The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a new poster to announce that the film will release in theatres on April 1st. Mishan Impossible will hit theatres after one week of the SS Rajamouli's RRR's release.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a new poster featuring Taapsee Pannu as they announced the official theatrical release date. She can be seen running along with kids in the background of birds, Rubik's cube, ball and newspapers in the air. Taapsee will be essaying the role of an independent journalist in the movie.

Check out the poster here:

Swaroop R.S.J. who made his directorial debut with the super hit movie Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya (2019) is helming Mishan Impossible so the expectations are high owing to Taapsee being the talented actress. Mishan Impossible is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under the banner Matinee Entertainment. Music is by Mark K. Robin. Editing is handled by Ravi Teja Girijala.