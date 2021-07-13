Tabu cherishes the memory of working with Venkatesh Daggubati in her first film Coolie No 1

Reposting it on Instagram, Tabu thanked her fan club for the special edit along with hashtag #firstfilmfun. Coolie No. 1 was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao.

The stunning actress, made her debut as the female lead opposite Venkatesh Daggubati in the 1995 film Coolie No 1. It was produced by D Ramanaidu. Now decades after, Tabu cherishes the memory of her first movie as she shares a fan-made video on her Instagram story. Reposting it on Instagram, she thanked her fan club for the special edit along with hashtag #firstfilmfun. Coolie No. 1 was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. It also featured Rao Gopal Rao, Sharada, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao, Mohan Babu, and Brahmanandam playing supporting roles. Tabu played the role of a multimillionaire's daughter in Singapore.

Tabu made her comeback in Telugu films after a decade with Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The National Award-winning actress will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror comedy by Anees Bazmee. The upcoming film is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2021. Meanwhile, check out her latest post about her Telugu debut Coolie No 1.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Daggubati is gearing up for the release of his film, Narappa. The film is a Telugu remake of Dhanush starrer Asuran.

Narappa, which releases on July 20 on Amazon Prime Video, is directed by Srikanth Addala and jointly produced by D. Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S. Thanu. The film is written by Vetrimaaran and, stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani and, Karthik Rathnam in the lead roles.

