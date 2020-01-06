Tabu: THESE photos of the star in ripped jeans show she is one stunning beauty; Check it out

, who will be seen sharing screen space with Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, was spotted in Hyderabad airport while she was heading to a pre-release event of the movie. She was spotted in a casual ripped jeans with a white tassel top. She completed the look with a cool checked stole and sunglasses, while proving that she is one stunning beauty. The pre-release event will be reportedly held in Hyderabad today. Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations are planning to make it a grand event.

Teaser of the Allu Arjun starrer was released recently, and fans are desperately waiting to see their favourite star on the big screen. We have already witnessed the unbelievable songs of Thaman’s music for the movie. The songs became instantly popular after they were released, and so far, the songs have received more than 200 million views.

Touted to be a family entertainer, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is jointly produced by S Radhakrishnan and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie is slated for January 12, 2020 release. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie has huge ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, as the female lead, Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.