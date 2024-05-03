Take a look at Amala Paul’s blissful journey as she embraces motherhood through these 7 social media posts

Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai tied the knot in November last year at a ceremony in Kochi, Kerala. As the news of her love life spread among her fans, the actress quickly shared another surprise just a couple of months after her wedding.

The Aadujeevitham actress announced that she is expecting, and they are both set to become parents. From photoshoots to blissful outings, the actress is spending her time amazingly, especially radiating that pregnancy glow.

Check out Amala Paul’s pregnancy journey

Since her initial post on social media, Amala Paul has been giving us glimpses of her journey into motherhood. She often shares happy moments with her husband and keeps us updated on her life.

Check out Amala Paul’s Instagram posts

As her due date approaches, the actress was also seen taking a moment with her husband to ponder on the gender of their baby. It appears that Amala is hoping for a girl, while her husband is rooting for a boy.

Regardless of the outcome, it's truly heartwarming to witness how gracefully and elegantly the actress is embracing her pregnancy journey, cherishing every precious moment.

Amala Paul’s work front

Amala Paul was last seen this year on the big screen with the much acclaimed and blockbuster Malayalam film Aadujeevitham starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The survival drama film directed by Blessy was based on the book of the same name written by Benyamin.

The book follows Najeeb, a Malayali migrant worker who, like countless others, was trapped in slavery in Saudi Arabia, working as a goatherd on remote desert farms. It's a gripping story inspired by a true individual, highlighting a remarkable tale of survival, with Amala portraying the role of his wife.

Moreover, the actress is also set to feature in two more upcoming Malayalam films called Dvija and Level Cross.

