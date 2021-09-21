Take a virtual tour into Dhanush's warm and quaint home in Chennai; PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Every house tells a story about the people living, so is popular star Dhanush's too. The actor, who married Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa in 2007, has two sons and lives in a beautiful Alwarpet house, Chennai. The well-decked house boasts a wide balcony, exquisite living room, and a terrace garden.

Dhanush's house is a big luxurious one with a lot of open space, greenery, wooden furniture and minimalist colours. As the actor is a very low-key person, he spends most of his time at home if not shooting. Going by pics looks like his lawn, terrace and library are favourite spots of Dhanush in the house. However, it's Dhanush's wife who maintains and takes every little detail of the house and always flaunts them on social media pics as well.

From modular kitchen to breathtaking balcony view, Dhanush's lavish home is bigger than life just like him. For this week's tour, we will give you a virtual glimpse into the warm and luxurious house of the Tamil star.

Living room

Living is the entry to Dhanush's lavish home. This is where his wife Aishwaryaa spends most of her time. One side of this space features a cozy sitting area with a rich, brown tufted leather couch with the same matching soft cushions. The coffee table and wooden side tables hold sleek lamps with an amazing greenery view as it has a huge open window. This is a go-to place for Aishwaryaa as she enjoys, a good book with warm coffee and a beautiful view.

In the living room, there are also doors that give access to the veranda, where sun shines bright with its rays in the house. Aishwarya uses this space for a calm yoga session as the sunlight keeps her morning fresh and warm. The flooring is of marble so light reflects and keeps the entire house bright.

Library

Dhanush's entire family loves books. There is a dark wooden bookcase, where his sons and wife slouch around with a nice book. In one of the pics, even Dhanush posed at this place with his favourite book.

Gym

Dhanush's house has a private gym, which is very spacious and full of types of equipment. His wife Aishwaryaa sweats out here as her two pets play around. As the couple are total fitness freaks, they often work out hard here, especially during lockdowns. Even the gym has large windows, which give perfect view and light.

Terrace & Verandah

Dhanush's house is all about greenery and fresh air. His house is filled with plants and grass everywhere. On chilled mornings and rainy evenings, the family spends their quality time in the verandah. Aishwaryaa also uses this open space amid greenery for yoga sessions as she sits below a tree. There is also a swimming pool beside it, where they fill with fresh water.

However, Dhanush likes spending time on the terrace as it gets a perfect sunset view. From chit-chat with his boy to playtime with his pet dogs, Dhanush posted pics many times from the terrace. The terrace also has wooden flooring and lush green plants all over.

Balcony

The Balcony of the home captures gorgeous sunrise in the background, which is pretty much the perfect set-up for a morning yoga session. The balcony, like the home, also has wooden flooring, and along with the white chair, it makes for a nice spot for morning coffee too.