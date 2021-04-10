Tamannaah Bhatia aces a floral maxi dress as she attends an event in Hyderabad; See PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia has two films in her pipeline namely Seetimaar and the Telugu remake of Andhadhun.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the stars from Bollywood and South entertainment industry who has always give us fashion cues with her outfits when she makes public appearances and with her social media posts. While attending an event on Friday, Tamannaah got papped by shutterbugs. During the event, Tamy was seen in a floral maxi dress in pastel colour and she gave us cues to ace the same. She was seen greeting people who gathered at the event.

Apart from this, Tamannaah made headlines after she posted her photos where she was seen working out after recovering from COVID 19. The photos and videos were an inspiration to her fans and followers. Meanwhile, the Baahubali actress is currently busy with the shooting of two films which are Seetimaarr and the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. In Seetimaarr, she will be seen as a Kabaddi coach and she will be sharing the screen space with Gopichand in the sports drama. She made the headlines after the song Jwala Reddy from the film was released last week.

In the Telugu remake of Andhadhun, she will reprise 's role, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original. Nithiin will be seen as the male lead. Her photos with Mahesh Babu from their recent photoshoot went viral on social media where she was seen with the superstar and his daughter. She also posted a photo with Sitara and called her papa.

