Tamannaah Bhatia is all about bling as she steals the show in a sequin saree; See PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in a sequin saree as she stepped out to take part in an event.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most famous stars in the South entertainment industry. Whenever her photo surfaces online, it will be shared across all social media platforms. Now, she is spotted in an event, where she is seen wearing a sequin saree and she is all about bling in the photos. Well, it goes without saying that Tam stole the show as she walked in to take part in the event.

Earlier last month, she made the headlines after revealing that she was tested positive for COVID 19. On October 5, Tamannaah took to Instagram and revealed that she was tested positive for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital. After being discharged, she completed 14 days quarantine period before resuming the shoot of her upcoming film. Talking about it, she wrote, “Although my team and I have been very disciplined on set, I unfortunately succumbed to a mild fever last week. After undertaking the mandatory tests, I was diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. I admitted myself into a private hospital in Hyderabad to mitigate adverse health outcomes and after being under the care of expert medical professionals I am now being discharged.”

On the work front, the Sye Ra Narasimha Reddy actress has a lot of films in the kitty including, Seetimaar, Love Mocktail remake 'Gurthunda Seethakalam' and Andhadhun Telugu remake among others. She is also making her Tamil web debut with 'The November Story'.

