Tamannaah Bhatia is all decked up in red as she shares a selfie on her way; Take a look

Tamannaah Bhatia recently returned to Mumbai after having completed her shoot for a web film in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Tamannaah Bhatia does not need any introduction. The South star has been winning hearts with her stellar performances in movies for the longest possible time. The actress was, unfortunately, diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. She recovered soon but reportedly gained weight thereafter. The good part here is that the diva was bold enough to face the trolls she faced online because of the same. In one of her interviews, she cited heavy meditation to be the reason that made her look heavy.

But now, it seems like the actress is back on track and her social media timeline is proof. Tamannaah has recently shared an Instagram story with a still which is hard to miss. The Baahubali actress looks all decked up for the Sunday night as she stuns in a red-coloured v-neck satin outfit with dramatic sleeves. She also opts for a dewy makeup look and glossy pink lip colour while flaunting a pair of pretty silver earrings.

Check out the pictures below:

A few days ago, Tamannaah returned to Mumbai to be with her parents. The actress was earlier in Hyderabad where she was shooting for her upcoming web show. For the unversed, she will soon be making her digital debut with The November Story. She will also be seen in the sports drama titled Seetimaarr co-starring Gopichand. Apart from that, the South diva will appear in the remake of the Hindi movie Andhadhun and Gurthunda Seethakalam which is a remake of Love Mocktail. Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia is all about bling as she steals the show in a sequin saree; See PHOTOS

Credits :Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

