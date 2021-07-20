Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to shine on the stage of MasterChef Telugu; Shares a glimpse as she gets ready

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular and versatile beauties in Tollywood. She steadily paved a niche for herself in the industry by being a part of the magnum opus Baahubali (2015) to the latest November (2021), a new crime thriller web series. Besides rocking the big screens, Tamannaah is all set to entertain the audience with her entry into one of the most popular cooking shows, MasterChef Telugu. The show is all set to air and Tamannaah is ready to set the stage on fire.

Today, Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself looking ravishing from behind the scenes of MasterChef Telugu. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a black bodycon dress with laces on sides showing her perfect figure. The BTS photos of Tamannaah have created a lot of expectations among the audience as it is the first biggest cooking show ever in Telugu. Take a look at the photo here:

MasterChef is a popular competitive cooking show originating from the UK. It garnered huge attention worldwide and is now being launched in India in respective states.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia is presently basking in the success of the web series November Story. She is also awaiting the release of the upcoming sports drama Seetimaarr bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi. The actress is reprising ’s role in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun titled Maestro with Nithiin. She also has in her kitty, F3, a sequel to F2, which also features Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles.