Tamannaah Bhatia is all smiles as she enjoys a spoonful of ice cream at home; See Pic

The Petromax actress is seen in a happy mood as she enjoys her delicious ice cream. The fans and followers of the southern beauty are delighted to see her latest post which the actress shared on her Instagram story.
The south siren, Tamannaah Bhatia is gleefully enjoying her spoonful of ice cream at home and her fans can totally relation to her. The Petromax actress is seen in a happy mood as she enjoys her delicious ice cream. The fans and followers of the southern beauty are delighted to see her latest post which the actress shared on her Instagram story. On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in a special number called Daang Daang in the blockbuster film titled, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace film director Anil Ravipudi of F2: Fun and Frustration fame.

The film Sarileru Neekevvaru, had Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead. The south star essayed the role of an Army officer. The character essayed by Mahesh Babu was called Major Ajay Krishna. The fans and film audiences enjoyed the song Daang Daang which had Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia shake a leg to the peppy number. The gorgeous diva, Tamannaah Bhatia also featured in the magnum opus titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia's picture

This film had the sultry diva Tamannaah Bhatia play a key role. The fans of the actress loved her character in the Chiranjeevi starrer. The fans are now eagerly waiting to see the southern beauty on the big screen. If reports are to believed, then the actress will be seen in some interesting projects in the future. 

