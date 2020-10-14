Tamannaah Bhatia and Aditi Rao Hydari spotted together at Hyderabad airport; See PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia, who recently revealed that she has tested positive for COVID 19, was observing home quarantine and now she has recovered from the virus.

A while ago, photos of Tamannaah Bhatia surfaced online, as she stepped out of her home for the film time after recovering from COVID 19. Now, photos of the actress along with Aditi Rao Hydari have surfaced, where they both can be seen together maintaining social distancing at the Hyderabad airport. In the photos, Tamannaah can be seen in an ethnic white salwar kameez, while Aditi can be seen in an ash tee and black denim pants. They both were seen with facemasks.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently made the headlines after she announced on social media that she has tested positive for COVID 19. Now, she has recovered from the virus after observing home quarantine for weeks. Meanwhile, on the work front, it was recently announced that Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as the leading lady for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual starring Sharwanand and Siddharth as the male leads. The film’s title is yet to be revealed.

See the photos here:

She also has in her kitty, a film directed by Brinda Master. Titled Hey Sinamika, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan as the male lead, while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as yet another female lead. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia has a lot of films in the kitty including, Seetimaar, Love Mocktail remake 'Gurthunda Seethakalam' and Andhadhun Telugu remake among others. She is also making her Tamil web debut with 'The November Story'.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

