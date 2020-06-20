Tamannaah Bhatia and Gopichand to play rival Kabaddi coaches in Seetimaarr?

South actor Gopichand is reportedly portraying the role of the Andhra Pradesh coach while Tamannaah Bhatia's character Jwala Reddy will be coaching the Telangana Kabaddi team.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the upcoming film Seetimaarr will feature Tamannaah Bhatia and Gopichand as rival coaches. The latest news reports suggest that the two lead actors will play coaches of rival teams of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. South actor Gopichand is reportedly portraying the role of the Andhra Pradesh coach while Tamannaah Bhatia's character Jwala Reddy will be coaching the Telangana Kabaddi team. The southern drama Seetimaarr is one of the most highly anticipated drama from the south film industry.

The film is helmed by ace director Sampath Nandi. The first look poster of the female lead of the film was unveiled by the makers of Seetimaarr some time ago. The fans and followers of the south siren were very impressed by the first look poster of the film. The Petromax actress is seen in a red coloured outfit and headphone around her neck along with a bag pack. The actress is seen in a sporty look which is generating a lot of interest in the fans and film audiences. The fans and audiences are now eagerly waiting to to see the first look poster of the lead actor Gopichand.

The makers of the film Seetimaar were looking forward to resume the shoot of the film. But, with the rules and regulation put it place by the respective government for filmmakers to resume the filming work are reportedly making it difficult for the makers of Seetimaarr to restart the filming work. The news reports state that Seetimaarr shoot could start in August.

(ALSO READ: Seetimaarr director Sampath Nandi plans to make a film based on Razakars movement with Chiranjeevi?)

Share your comment ×