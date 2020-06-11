Tamannaah Bhatia and Gopichand starrer Seetimaarr's shooting schedule to resume from August

The Telugu sports drama Seetimaarr is one of the most awaited movies of the year. As per the latest reports, the star cast of the movie will resume shooting from August 2020.

Just like Bollywood, the South film industry will get back to normalcy soon post the relaxation of certain restrictions by the government. As a result of this, the pending production processes and shooting schedules of many movies will resume soon. One of the most talked-about and anticipated movies of the year is the Tamannaah Bhatia and Gopichand starrer Seetimaarr. The movie’s shooting schedule was put to a halt in March after the announcement of the lockdown across the country.

Now, as per an official statement, the makers of Seetimaarr will resume shooting from August. Earlier, it was reported that Gopichand was not keen on resuming the movie’s shoot anytime soon as it is based on Kabaddi that requires the presence of multiple cast and crew members on the sets. He also felt that the actors will not be able to adhere to the norms of social distancing as many of the scenes will involve physical proximity.

Now, it seems like the South star has changed his mind and will resume the shooting schedule with the rest of the star cast from August 2020. If media reports are to be believed, almost 60 percent shoot of Seetimaarr has already been completed. The movie has been directed by Sampath Nandi and is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi. It also features Bhumika Chawla and Digangana Suryavanshi in significant roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Mani Sharma. Its release date is yet to be revealed by the makers.

Credits :Times of India

