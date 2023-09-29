Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna’s Aranmanai 4 poster drops; Pongal release confirmed

Aranmanai is a horror comedy franchise, which is helmed by Sundar C. The franchise, which initially started in 2014, features prominent faces in each film, and has garnered mostly positive reviews, as well as a cult following over the years.

The fourth film of the franchise was announced earlier this year, and it was revealed that apart from the lead actor, the film would feature Tamannaah Bhatia, marking their second collaboration after the 2019 film Action. The film also features Raashii Khanna, Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Rajendran and more in prominent roles.

In the latest update, the film is set to hit the theaters on Pongal 2024. Taking to her social media, the Bhola Shankar actress shared the first look poster of the film, and wrote:

“Here’s the smashing first look poster of the much awaited #Aranmanai4; Hold on to your seats, we’ll see you in Pongal 2024!!”

Check out the post below:

Tamannaah Bhatia on the work front

The Lust Stories 2 actress was last seen in the Hindi web series Aakhri Sach, which was helmed by Robert Grewal. The crime investigative thriller is a fictional series loosely based on the Burari deaths. The series premiered on 25th August and has garnered positive responses from the audience.

The actress was also seen in the Telugu film Bhola Shankar, opposite Chiranjeevi. The film was a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, and also featured Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth.

Now, the actress is all set to make her Malayalam debut in the film Bandra, helmed by Arun Gopi.The film also features Dileep, Lena, Dino Morea, and more, among others. The music for the film is composed by Sam C.S of Vikram Vedha fame.

Raashii Khanna on the work front

Raashii Khanna was last seen in the web series Farzi, helmed by Raj & DK. The black comedy crime thriller featured Shahid Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, and also featured Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Kubbra Sait, Regina Cassandra, and more, in prominent roles.

Up next, the actress will be seen in the Hindi action thriller film Yodha, helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The film also features Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. The film will reportedly release on 15th December this year.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia has a HILARIOUS message for Gulshan Devaiah on teasing her and Vijay Varma