Tamannaah Bhatia and Satyadev's romantic entertainer Gurthundu Seethakalam to release next month

The new poster of the film shows Satyadev on a bike with Tamannaah Bhatia, Megha Akash and other actors in the background. Gurthunda Seethakalam is directed and bankrolled by Nagasekhar along with Bhavana Ravi under the Nagashekar Movies banner. Kavya Shetty and Priyadarshe will be seen in crucial roles.

Satyadev and Tamannaah Bhatia have teamed up for a Telugu romantic entertainer titled Gurthunda Seethakalam. After a long postponement, the film is gearing up for release now. The makers shared a new poster and announced that the film will be released in theaters on December 9th, 2022. Earlier, Gurthunda Seethakalam was scheduled to release on September 23 but got postponed due to unknown reasons.

Check out the Gurthunda Seethakalam poster and release date here:



Made under the direction of Nagasekhar, the project will follow the life of a middle-aged software employee (SatyaDev), who is on a quest to find true love. The film unfolds his romantic relationships at different stages of his life. The journey takes an unexpected turn when he has to choose his life partner among all his love interests.

Gurthunda Seethakalam is now one of the most awaited films and is the remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail. The original film had Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj in the lead roles. MM Keeravani’s son, Kala Bhairava is composing the music for the film.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next grace the silver screens with Chiranjeevi-led Bhola Shankar. Helmed by director Meher Ramesh, the film is an official Telugu remake of the hit Tamil drama, Vedalam. The much-awaited project will be released on the big screen on 14th April 2023. She also has the Mollywood movie Bandra in the pipeline. Her primary Malayalam film will also feature Dileep as the lead. Directed by filmmaker Arun Gopy, the project is touted to be an action thriller.

Satyadev is currently on cloud nine as his recently released film GodFather with Chiranjeevi became a blockbuster success. The actor was seen as an antagonist and gained immense response for his performance in the film.

