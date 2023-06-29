Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma: From PDA in Goa to breaking kiss policy; Couple's dating timeline in PICS

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are the new hot couple in the film industry. The duo has officially confirmed their relationship recently. Did you know their love story began back in December 2022 when they went to Goa and rang New Year together? After that, it was constant papped photos, indirect social media hints, and their friends teasing them together, making the netizens root for the new couple in town.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's dating timeline

Kiss in Goa

It was in December 2022, a video of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma went viral on social media. It captured the two actors sharing a kiss in Goa at a New Year’s Eve bash. Later, they were also clicked at the airport at the same time but separately.





Papped together

In January, Tamannaah and Vijay were clicked attending an award show together and after that, they made many public appearances. Paparazzi often spotted them together driving in cars, visiting restaurants, and also at each other's houses in Mumbai. On Valentine’s Day 2023, Vijay posted a picture featuring two sets of feet positioned toward each other. He placed a red heart sticker right in the middle.

Later when the media tried to get answers to the rumors, both actors remained tight-lipped about the rumors. However, in April again, the paps clicked them together in a car as they were heading out together in Mumbai. The F3 actress was seen beside him in the car. The duo didn’t make any effort to shy away from the paps.

Tamannaah Bhatia confirms relationship with Vijay Varma

Rumors got a little interesting later when their co-star and friend Gulshan Devaiah teased Vijay using the name ‘Tamanna’ repeatedly at the trailer launch of a web series. And finally this month, a few days ago, Tamannaah Bhatia confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma. In an interview with Film Companion, the actress said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with who I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down. With high-achieving women, we have this one problem. we think we need to do hard work for everything. You don't have to walk on eggshells. To just be yourself. It is friendship that is such a crucial part of someone you can laugh with. Someone you can laugh with about anything like the loudest volume, where you sound like different...animals. He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place."



Breaks no kiss clause with him in Lust Stories

After confirming their relationship publicly, the couple has been stealing the limelight with interviews about their relationship and photos promoting their web series Lust Stories. The duo are acting together in the series. In fact, she will be seen in a never seen before bold role opposite Vijay in the series. The South actress broke her ‘no-kiss’ clause for the first time with him. She told Vijay that he is the first actor she is kissing on-screen and all he could say was 'Thank you'.

