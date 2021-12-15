Tamannaah Bhatia back with 'OG clan'; Chills with Allu Arjun's wife Sneha and Ram Charan's wife Upasana

It seems like actress Tamannaah Bhatia believes in the moto, ‘work hard and party harder’. The Baahubali star was recently seen having a good time with her pals Upasana Kamineni, who is Ram Charan's better-half and Allu Sneha, who is Allu Arjun's wife. She had captioned her post as, “Back with the OG Clan”. All the three ladies are seen donning casual yet glamorous looks. The actress is known to share about the updates of her life on her social media handle for fans.

Talking about Tamannaah’s upcoming releases, the actress will be a part of Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration. Sequel to 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration, F3 is the second installment in the Fun And Frustration franchise. Bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie will also see Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada as leads. They all will be seen reprising their roles from the previous film. Despite being delayed by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, F3 is scheduled for a theatrical release on 25 February 2022.

Check out the picture below:

Besides F3, Tamannaah will also feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. Actor Satyadev Kancharana will be a part of lead pairing of the film which is a remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail. The project is being financed by Bhavana Ravi and is likely to hit the silver screens in February 2022.

Tamannaah also has movies like Bhola Shankar and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.