Tamannaah Bhatia begins her Monday Morning with some push ups in the gym; Shares a video

Tamannaah Bhatia started off her Monday with some serious motivation by hitting the gym and doing pushups in her all black gym outfit

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses and has showcased her acting prowess in Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood too. She also enjoys a huge fan following all over the country and often shares amazing pictures and videos on social media to entertain her fans. As Tamannaah is a total fitness freak, she constantly hits the gym and works out to keep her body fit and perfect. On Monday morning, Tamannaah shared a perfect video, which sets the inspiration high.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her Monday routine. The actress began her Monday with full energy by working out and killing back to back pushups. She shared a video on her Instagram and mentioned ‘ Monday Morning.’ Clad in black leggings and a sports bra, Tamannaah can be seen looking stunning in the video. Take a look at the video:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia is currently shooting for the Telugu reality show, MasterChef Telugu. She will also be next seen in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun with Nithiin as the male lead. She will reprise 's role, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original. She also has in her kitty, F3, a sequel to F2. F3 also features Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. Tamannaah will also feature alongside Satya Dev for the Telugu remake of the popular Kannada film, Love Mocktail, which is titled Gurthunda Seethakalam.

Credits :Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Share your comment ×