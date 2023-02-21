Tamannaah Bhatia begins her morning with rigorous workout and it's all the fitness motivation you need; VIDEO

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek video as she began her morning intense workout session.

Written by Priyanka Goud   |  Published on Feb 21, 2023   |  01:19 PM IST  |  410
Tamannaah Bhatia rigorous workout
Tamannaah Bhatia begins her morning with rigorous workout and it's all the fitness motivation you need; VIDEO

South and Bollywood beauty Tamannaah Bhatia has time and again proved that fitness has become a priority and she ensures to be regular at it. She is an avid fitness freak and makes sure to workout every day. Today, the actress shared a glimpse of an intense workout session and it serves major fitness goals. 

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek video as she began her morning intense workout session. The actress is shelling out major fitness inspo and is also reminding us to get out of bed and sweat it. The actress is seen performing cardio, pull-ups, and lifting weights in the intense workout session. Sharing the workout video on, she also asked her fans if they 'worked out today'. 
 

Tamannaah Bhatia rigorous workout

Tamannaah Bhatia rigorous workout

Relationship rumours with Vijaya Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia is in the headlines for her relationship rumours with Vijaya Varma. The rumours started doing the rounds after their intimate video from Goa surfaced on social media. The duo was reportedly spotted together celebrating New Year and kissing each other at a party. Although the duo have not confirmed their relationship, their indirect posts on social media, and papped pics together have added much needed fuel to the dating rumours.
 

Professional front

Tamannaah Bhatia is juggling between the shoot of two films-Jailer and Bandra co-starring Malayalam actor Dileep. She is playing a crucial role in Jailer, which also features Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and others as well. 

Coming to Dileep's project, the Malayalam film will feature Tamannaah in thr Princess kinda role and her character will converse in Malayalam and Hindi. The film is titled Bandra and is directed by Arun Gopy. The music of the film is composed by Sam CS and the cinematography will be handled by Shaji Kuma.

Tam is also a part of Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh's Bhola Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film will be bankrolled by Anil Sunkara and Sunkara Ramabrahmam under their banner AK Entertainments.


 

About The Author
Priyanka Goud
Priyanka Goud
Journalist

Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!