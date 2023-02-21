Tamannaah Bhatia begins her morning with rigorous workout and it's all the fitness motivation you need; VIDEO
Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek video as she began her morning intense workout session.
South and Bollywood beauty Tamannaah Bhatia has time and again proved that fitness has become a priority and she ensures to be regular at it. She is an avid fitness freak and makes sure to workout every day. Today, the actress shared a glimpse of an intense workout session and it serves major fitness goals.
Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek video as she began her morning intense workout session. The actress is shelling out major fitness inspo and is also reminding us to get out of bed and sweat it. The actress is seen performing cardio, pull-ups, and lifting weights in the intense workout session. Sharing the workout video on, she also asked her fans if they 'worked out today'.
Relationship rumours with Vijaya Varma
Tamannaah Bhatia is in the headlines for her relationship rumours with Vijaya Varma. The rumours started doing the rounds after their intimate video from Goa surfaced on social media. The duo was reportedly spotted together celebrating New Year and kissing each other at a party. Although the duo have not confirmed their relationship, their indirect posts on social media, and papped pics together have added much needed fuel to the dating rumours.
Professional front
Tamannaah Bhatia is juggling between the shoot of two films-Jailer and Bandra co-starring Malayalam actor Dileep. She is playing a crucial role in Jailer, which also features Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and others as well.
Coming to Dileep's project, the Malayalam film will feature Tamannaah in thr Princess kinda role and her character will converse in Malayalam and Hindi. The film is titled Bandra and is directed by Arun Gopy. The music of the film is composed by Sam CS and the cinematography will be handled by Shaji Kuma.
Tam is also a part of Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh's Bhola Shankar. Directed by Meher Ramesh, the film will be bankrolled by Anil Sunkara and Sunkara Ramabrahmam under their banner AK Entertainments.
