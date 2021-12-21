Tamannaah Bhatia Birthday: 5 looks of the actress that show she has upped her fashion game and how

Baahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia turns a year older today, December 21 and she is being showered with best wishes and love on social media. With four successful movies in a row, 11th Hour, November Story, Seetimaarr, and Maestro, Tamannaah has embossed the year 2021 to her name. Hailed to be a true-blue Pan-India star, Tamannaah is gearing up for another power-packed year as she has five releases on the horizon of 2022. Tamannaah Bhatia is equally making noise with her sartorial choices.

She donned some of the most glam looks in 2021 and her every look is a perfect mix of oomph and elegance. She has definitely upped her fashion game this year. Let's take a look at a few latest looks of hers.

Holographic midi dress:

The Baahubali actress is making heads turn with her bold fashion choices. The stunner upped her fashion game yet again by going unconventional way in a holographic jersey dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

Colour block trend:

The Sye Raa actress aces the colour block trend in a thigh-high slit cut dress. Her multi-coloured heels managed to steal the attention. She completed the look with hair tied in a bun and subtle makeup. Yay or Nay?

Pink on pink:

Tamannaah Bhatia showed us how to carry a pink on pink look in the simplest way possible. The stunner picked a sheer top teamed with wide-legged pants and statement heels. She sure knows the power of pink (wink wink). However, she could have avoided wearing those embellished tasselled earrings. The pretty braid and on-point eyeliner managed to steal the show.

In faux leather dress:

This year, Tam has tried a lot of faux leather dresses and she has managed to pull out every look with ease and confidence. She didn't just pick a hassle-free yet chic party outfit but also upped her fashion choices by going with black nail paint and a gold chain necklace

Check out her such more bold fashion choices below: