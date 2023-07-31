Tamannaah Bhatia calls her performance in Thalapathy Vijay's Sura 'bad'; says knew film's fate during shooting

Tamannaah Bhatia made sensational comments about her Tamil film Sura with Thalapathy Vijay. She opened up about her performance and how she would never do it again. The actress also said that she knew the film wouldn't work while shooting itself. Sura is considered the biggest flop of Vijay's career.

In an interview with Galatta, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that she didn't like her performance in Sura. The actress also went on to add that she will never repeat such roles again in her career. She said, "I love the film but there were some scenes I thought I was really bad at. It's a famous film and the songs became chartbusters. 'Sura' was one of the films I thought I was very bad in it."

She also opened up about the film's failure at the box office and said, "I think I knew it while shooting for the film. I had a strong feeling that it won't work out. You know it for many films. Sometimes, the vibe won't work out. But, you still do it because of the commitment you give. Everything is not about success or failure. Movies are an expensive art form, so we have to be responsible. It's a part of the job."



About Sura

Directed by S. P. Rajkumar, starring Vijay in the titular role along with Tamannaah, Vadivelu, and Dev Gill in supporting roles. Sura marked Vijay's 50th film in his career. The film, produced by Sangili Murugan and distributed by Sun Pictures features the film's soundtrack and score was composed by Mani Sharma. The film received negative reviews and was failed to perform at the box office. However, producer Sangili Murugan revealed that the film managed to recover only its budget.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Tamannaah Bhatia is all over the news for her Kaavaalaa song from Rajinikanth's Jailer. The actress is playing a key role in the film. Jailer is scheduled to release worldwide on August 11. She is also part of Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, which is release on the same day as Jailer. The Telugu film also features Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth in lead roles.

Tam is also the female lead in Malayalam film Bandra, co-starring Dileep.

ALSO READ: Prabhas, Jr NTR to Ram Charan; Find out what Tamannaah Bhatia has to say about her co-actors