Tamannaah Bhatia calls herself an ‘outsider’; Says nepotism and favoritism cannot determine one’s success

She called herself an outsider and stated that she did not even know what the Tamil and Telugu industries were like, when she started her acting career.
12236 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2020 08:16 pm
South star Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been having a successful journey in the entertainment industry for more than a decade, took a stand on the recent debate by celebrities about nepotism and favoritism. While talking about the issue with The Hindustan Times, she called herself an outsider and stated that she did not even know what the Tamil and Telugu industries were like, when she started her acting career. She added that she kept working hard and kept getting more opportunities to act in movies.

She was quoted as saying by the English Daily, “Coming from Mumbai, when I started doing Tamil and Telugu films, I neither knew the languages, nor did I know anyone in the industry. So I had no connection whatsoever. I worked hard and kept getting opportunities may be because people saw potential in me. Whatever success or failure I got on my way was because of my efforts and destiny. Nepotism and favoritism exist in all fields and not just entertainment. Such things cannot determine your success or failure”

However, she agreed that star kids get more opportunities compared to outsiders in the industry. She added that the situation will get back to normal n a couple of months and waiting to get back to work. Tamannaah also added that she hoped film shoots will begin by the end of 2020. Meanwhile, on the work front, she has a couple of Tamil and Telugu films in her kitty. Hearsay has that she is all set to make her digital debut with a web series.

Credits :The Hindustan Times

