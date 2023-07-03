Tamannaah Bhatia calls Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya 'well behaved,' shares experience working with South stars

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most bankable actresses, who has been working in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi as well. She recently shared her experience of working with South Indian superstars and said they are very respectful. The actress expressed that actors like Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, and others have been brought up very nicely.

The Lust Stories actress revealed Chiranjeevi was the first one who believed I would become a big star. In a conversation with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Bhatia said, “Chiranjeevi was one of my first people who told me, ‘You are going to become a star.’ This was when I was working with Ram Charan and I hadn’t made it yet.”

Sharing how South actors are considerate and respectful on sets, the actress said, I’ve seen Charan or even (Naga) Chaitanya, Nagarjuna sir’s son, I feel like they’ve all brought up their boys so gracefully. They are so well-behaved, so cultured, so respectful. I mean, chivalry is rare in the world in general, and sometimes even less so in our country. But I do feel like with a few men that I have worked with there, they’re so chivalrous. Making sure that the woman on the set is comfortable, Chiranjeevi sir being one of them.”

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has worked with Rajinikanth on the upcoming film Jailer, shared he surprised her by gifting her a book. She said despite working just for one day, he thought about her and bought me a book. The actress added, "I realised these superstars are not just superstars like that. It’s because they’re actually treating humans like humans. I think there’s too much emphasis on gender and this and that, but we don’t treat each other like humans, even in our crews. I find it really hard when I see people not treating their staff properly.”



Upcoming films

Jailer is scheduled to release on August 10. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff and etc. The actress is also part of Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar. The film will clash at the box office with Jailer. Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth are also part of the film.

The actress is also shooting for Malayalam film Bandra with actor Dileep, directed by Arun Gopy.

