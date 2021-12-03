Tamannaah Bhatia colour blocks her glam slit dress like a pro and we’re in awe; Yay or Nay?

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the fashionable actresses in the South and there is no denying it. From street style, co or sets to gowns, the actress' fashion choices are all things glam and head-turning worthy. Lately, Tamannaah seems to have a doctorate certificate in acing co-ord sets and colour blocking.

Yesterday night, Tamannaah attended an event in a glamorous outfit and the paparazzi didn't miss her to capture. The actress picked out a red and purple slit dress by Trans woman Saisha Shinde. She spewed an impactful look in hues with corset looking off-shoulder top which folded with a purple slit dress. The red and purple combination is definitely a glam one and Tamannaah being a bit experimental chose to colour block the look.

Well, with a statement neckpiece, she didn't miss to colour block her footwear too as she opted for multi-coloured heels. The actress completed the look with dewy makeup, smudged eyes and peach lipstick. Tamannah did the right choice by keeping her makeup minimal and letting her outfit take the front foot.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has F3, alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen Pirzada. She also has Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev and Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar.

To be helmed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, Bhola Shankar will see the National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as Chiranjeevi's sister in the film.