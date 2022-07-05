Tamannaah Bhatia confesses she loves the Mumbai rains but not the traffic; See PIC

Every Mumbaikar swears by the Mumbai rain, but they do not seem too eager about the city's traffic which is a byproduct of this rain. Tamannaah Bhatia is also one such citizen. The F3 star has shared a picture from her car on the Instagram handle, as she is stuck in traffic due to the rain. Posing in a denim top, she captioned the post, "Love the Mumbai rains, but the traffic".

The diva keeps the fashion police impressed with her sartorial choices. A few days back, Tamannaah Bhatia was captured by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport. The F2 actress opted for an all-white ethnic dress with Lucknowi work for her off-duty look.

Check out the picture below:





She is seen flaunting her radiant skin every time she appears on or off the screen. Spilling the beans on her skincare routine, the actress was quoted saying to Pinkvilla, "My skincare routine changes with every season. For summer, my morning routine is more of keeping it basic as I have dry combination skin. So I try to keep it as clean as possible and for me, cleansing is very important. The second basic thing I do is moisturize enough but with water-based not oily one otherwise, that really breaks out my skin and when I have to take off my makeup later in the day, it is with cleanser or oil. I avoid rubbing my skin because it causes irritation. A lot of people do that and it should be avoided."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in as the lead in Madhur Bhandarkar's directorial Babli Bouncer and Arunima Sharma's forthcoming web series named Jee Karda.

