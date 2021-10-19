Tamannaah Bhatia craves for coffee as she kickstarts a new day with Vitamin D

The gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia has been in the film industry for over 15 years and is one of the most favourite actresses of Telugu audiences. Her phenomenal growth from girl next door roles to varied and powerful characters is a fine example of the dedication and zeal Tamannaah has towards acting. Apart from that, she is also known for fitness, dancing skills and fashion sense.

Tamannaah is an early riser, coffee person and loves sunrise. We say this because that's how she begins every morning and her latest post is proof of it. The actress took to Instagram and shared a video to flaunt her natural face with sunlight blooming over her face bright and shine. Seems like Tamannaah is heading to work and is craving for coffee as she kick-starts the new day.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has some amazing projects lined up as of now she is basking in the success of her recently released films Seetimaarr and Maestro, which became blockbusters at the box office. She also Telugu movies F3 alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen and Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. Tamannaah is also busy hosting the cooking show Masterchef Telugu.

She also has Plan A Plan B film in Hindi with Riteish Deshmukh, which will release on Netflix directly.