Tamannaah Bhatia cures her Monday blues with face sheet mask before hitting back to shoot

Tamannaah Bhatia shares a glimpse into her morning life on Instagram and it includes Monday blues and skincare pampering.

The gorgeous actress Tamannaah has been in the film industry for over 15 years and is one of the most favourite actresses of the Telugu audiences. Her phenomenal growth from girl next door roles to varied and powerful roles is a fine example of the dedication and zeal Tamannaah has put in towards acting. Tamannaah is very active on social media and often treats fans with beautiful pictures and cool videos. As the lockdown restrictions have relaxed in the country, the film industry is getting back to its form. Tamannaah is also back to work and is shooting for her upcoming films.

Tamannaah took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of her 'Monday' face. She seems to be going through Monday blues as she captioned, “Sunday ke baad Monday wala face.”In the picture, Tamannaah can be seen dressed up in a bomber jacket with dewy makeup.

However, Tamannaah seems to pass through the Monday blues by pampering her skin before hitting back to the shoot. She shared a video of herself with a face sheet mask in a car. Recently, Tamannah revealed in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla that she uses saliva to cure skin problems. She said although it is a weird thing to do, it totally works.

On the work front, Tamannaah is immersed in back-to-back shootings. The actress is currently filming for the movies F3 alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen, and Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. This romantic movie is directed by Nagashekar. She is also hosting the cooking show MasterChef Telugu. Tamannaah is awaiting the release of her movies Seetimaarr alongside Gopichand and Maestro with Nithiin.

Credits :Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

