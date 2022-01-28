Tamannaah Bhatia dances to the beat of her special song Kodthe; Challenges all to try it next

Tamannaah Bhatia’s special dance number in Ghani, Kodthe has taken the audiences by storm. The song that was released on 16 January became a ragging success with everyone applauding the actress’s seamless moves. Now taking the Kodthe fever a notch higher, the actress has invited everyone to groove on the peppy track.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “Take more chances. Dance more dances. I'm dancing to the beat of #Kodthe. It's your turn next!” The Baahubali star is seen tapping her foot on the song. The actress donned a black crop top and baggy black trousers, flaunting her dancing prowess in the short clip.

Ghani stars Varun Tej as a kickboxer and has Kiran Korrapati directing the sports drama. Apart from Varun Tej, the project also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra. The film has been jointly backed by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company and is expected to hit the theatres on 18 March. Celebrated composer S Thaman has scored the music for Ghani, while George C. Williams has looked after the project’s cinematography.

After showing their electrifying chemistry in Kodthe, Varun Tej and Tamannaah Bhatia will be sharing screen space in the second installment of the Fun and Frustration franchise, F3: Fun and Frustration. The actress will also star in Nagashekar's directorial Gurthunda Seethakalam. The romantic drama that stars Satyadev Kancharana opposite Tamannaah Bhatia, will be released this February. The actress is presently busy with the shoot for F3.

