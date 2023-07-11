Tamannaah Bhatia dances to Jailer’s song Kaavaalaa at the airport; Goes comfy in tracksuit

Tamannaah Bhatia has been winning hearts after the release of the first song from Rajinikanth’s Jailer. The song, titled Kaavaalaa, is centered around the actress. Tamannaah crushed it in the video song with her dance moves. With the song trending since its release, many have been raving about the actress’s dance in it.

Recently, the Lust Stories 2 actress danced to her chartbuster track along with a photographer. The video of them dancing together with the song playing in the background is winning over the internet.

Tamannaah Bhatia dances with a media person at the airport

Tamannaah was in a rush to board her flight. This is when the photographer approached her to dance with him on Kaavaalaa. The actress politely obliged and proceeded to dance with him. Tamannaah looked happy and thanked the media when they congratulated her for Kaavaalaa.

After dancing, Tamannaah went on to compliment the photographer, saying that he was dancing better than her. When she left, the actress also told him that they would continue with the dance when she came back.

Check out the video here:

On the work front

The actress was last seen in Lust Stories 2. Her short in the anthology film was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Her boyfriend, Vijay Varma, also starred in the short with her. The actress is set to act in Bhola Shankar and Jailer. The former stars Chiranjeevi, and the latter stars Rajinikanth.

Bhola Shankar is directed by Meher Ramesh. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh. Chiranjeevi will be essaying the titular character of Bhola Shankar. It is set to release in theaters in August. Also set for an August release is Jailer.

As two of Tamannaah’s films are releasing around the same time, it would be interesting to find out which of the two films fares better. Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. A lot of expectations have been placed on this film. Jailer is touted to be a comeback of sorts for both its director and lead actor. It is well known that Rajinikanth has been going through a dry spell at the box office for a long time now. Also, Nelson needs a hit to prove his naysayers wrong after all the trashing he received for his previous film, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast.

