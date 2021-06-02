Tamannaah Bhatia is in a dilemma as she asks for help to shower or not; Shares no filter photo

Tamannaah Bhatia just shared a no-filter selfie on Instagram and is asking her fans for help. Tam is just like all of us during the lockdown- lazy and confused.

We totally love Tamannaah Bhatia for being carefree, no-filter and exactly the same on social media like is in the real life. The stunner just shared a no-filter selfie and is asking her fans for help. Tamannaah Bhatia is in a dilemma as she asks for help to shower or not. Sharing her messy hair and no-makeup selfie, the Sye Raa actress wrote, "To shower or not to shower, that is the question," followed by hashtags #confusion #pleasehelp #lockdowndiaries.

Tam is just all of us during the lockdown- lazy and confused. A few weeks ago, Tamannaah Bhatia had shared an emotional note on social media and urged people to take preventive measures. She stressed the importance of staying indoors and encouraged them to have positive thoughts. She wrote, “It’s indeed heart wrenching to see humankind grappling with a diverse set of challenges that the pandemic has presented itself with. But in the midst of this upheaval, it’s important to stay positive, keep the faith, practice gratitude, be there for one another in your own capacity and most importantly, adhere to all precautionary measures. We are all in this together. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being (sic).” She captioned it, “#StayHome #StaySafe #StayStrong #StayUnited”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen alongside Nithiin in the Telugu remake of Hindi film, Andhadhun. She will reprise 's role, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original.

She will also be seen in Anil Ravipudi's F3, a sequel to the 2019's superhit film F2: Fun and Frustration. The film stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles.

