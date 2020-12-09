Tamannaah Bhatia does fusion wear right in monochrome Namrata Joshipura number styled with classic white shirt

Samantha Akkineni looks spectacular and has put her best fashion foot forward in a modern Indian outfit by Namrata Joshipura.

Tamannaah Bhatia is looking spectacular and is grabbing all the attention over her latest look that she carried at Samantha Akkineni hosted chat show. Tamannaah recently graced Samantha Akkineni's chat show titled, Sam Jam. The stunner decided to put her best fashion foot forward in a modern Indian outfit by Namrata Joshipura. The South and Bollywood beauty does fusion wear right in monochrome number styled with a classic white shirt. The Sye Raa actress completed her look with centre-parted hair in a ponytail, minimal makeup and bright lip colour.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the few actresses down South who never fails to grab our attention over her fashion choices. Be it her airport or red carpet look, the actress knows how to leave fashion police impressed. Sharing stunning photos of herself and also one with Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "Ecstatic to be on ‘Sam Jam’ with @samantharuthprabhuoffl, since this is the first time two of us are coming together on screen for a chat ..Episode airing on 11th December 2020."

Check out her latest look below:

On the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi coach alongside Gopichand in their upcoming film, Seetimaarr.

She has also bagged a role in Andhadhun Telugu remake. She will play 's role in Telugu remake of Andhadhun, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original.

