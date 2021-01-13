Tamannaah Bhatia doles out major fitspiration as she indulges in a midnight workout session; See PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia never fails to impress her fans whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Speak of one of the most popular actresses of the South film industry, among the first names that come to our minds is Tamannaah Bhatia. The diva has won hearts with her spectacular performances not only down there in the South but also in Bollywood. Apart from being a talented actress, the Seetimaarr star is also known for her utter beauty. Moreover, she also happens to be a fitness freak and multiple instances on social media prove the same.

For instance, the That is Mahalakshmi actress recently indulged in a midnight workout session and gave glimpses of the same on her Instagram stories. Tamannaah is seen all pumped up and in an energetic mood as she sweats it out at the gym. She wears a maroon-coloured bralette teamed up with a pair of black gym shorts and white sports shoes as can be seen in both the pictures. The actress ties up her hair into a messy bun whilst working out.

Check out the photos below:

On the work front, Tamannaah has a whole lot of projects lined up for this year. She will be seen alongside Gopichand in the sports drama titled Seetimaarr. Her first look from the movie has already been unveiled a long time back. Apart from that, she will be collaborating with Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the Hindi film Bole Chudiyan. Tamannaah is also awaiting the release of the comedy-drama That is Mahalakshmi which is a remake of the 2014 Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen.

Credits :Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

