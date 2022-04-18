Tamannaah Bhatia dons a sporty look in blue & flaunts her midriff as she steps out in the city; See PICS

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted as she stepped into Mumbai in a chic yet sporty look. The actress can be seen clad in blue from head to toe as she wore jegging and a top, which she knot as a crop top. She is also seen flaunting her toned midriff and opted for minimal makeup. The overall look is perfect for summer and we have taken notes.

Tamannaah's style quotient has been one to look out for and with her latest airport look, we think we could give those super planned pretty decked-up looks some rest. However, she made sure to add a bit of glam by adding a knot to a basic printed tee. As the blue and white combo can never go old, she sported a pair of white sneakers with a monotone look. She pulled her hair into a half sleek low bun, dewy makeup, pink blush cheeks and matching lipstick add perfection to the look.

Check out Tamannaah's pics here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next star in Anil Ravipudi’s comedy flick F3: Fun and Frustration. Sequel to 2019 outing F2: Fun and Frustration, F3 is also the second installment in the Fun And Frustration franchise. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 27, 2022.

She will also feature in Nagashekar’s romantic drama, Gurthunda Seethakalam. The star also has movies like Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben coming up in 2022.