Tamannaah Bhatia drops a quirky caption as she flaunts her glossy & bossy look in metallic faux leather dress

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses and has showcased her acting prowess in Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood too. She also enjoys a huge fan following all over the nation and often shares amazing pictures and videos on social media to entertain her fans. From dressing in the choices of gowns to wearing the most elegant saris, Tamannaah is always dressed to the nines, and we are currently crushing on her latest look.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to social media and shared stunning pictures of herself by giving out major boss lady vibes. She posed for the photos on a farm amid cows in a faux metallic dress by Sadhvi Suri, which is been styled by Sukriti Grover. Tamaanaah let the dress do talking as she opted for bare accessories and also kept her makeup very subtle. The photos look way beyond beautiful and cows in the background have made it more lively. She also shared a quirky caption with the photos, which says, "What a moo-d."

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna poses in comfy look at the gym; Rakul Preet Singh slays the casual avatar at airport

On the work front, Tamannaah is immersed in back-to-back shootings. The actress is currently filming for the movies F3 alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen and Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. This romantic movie is directed by Nagashekar. She is also hosting the cooking show Masterchef Telugu. Tamannaah is awaiting the release of her movies Seetimaarr alongside Gopichand and Maestro with Nithiin.