Tamannaah Bhatia is elated to have her share of a 'cheat meal' and the latest PHOTOS are proof

Tamannaah Bhatia is a busy bee as of now as she has multiple projects lined up for this year. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

Speak of the celebrities who are active social media users, among the first names that come to our minds is definitely Tamannaah Bhatia. The South diva never fails to attract fans not only on-screen but also on social media. Her stunning pictures are just unmissable and we can’t stop gushing over the diva’s sartorial fashion choices. The Seetimaarr star is also a fitness freak and is often spotted working out at the gym the glimpses of which are shared on her handle.

Well, it is that time of the week when Tamannaah apparently gets to enjoy her cheat meal. We get proof of the same through her latest Instagram posts. The actress has shared a few pictures in which she seems to be pretty excited and elated about enjoying her guilty pleasures. The delicacies that she consumed will surely leave us drooling because those include a burger and fries, cappuccino, and hot cocoa with marshmallows.

Check out the pictures below:

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fans were worried when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few months ago. However, she recovered soon after and resumed work too. The actress has a whole lot of projects lined up for this year. She is awaiting the release of Seetimaarr co-starring Gopichand. Apart from that, the diva will also be seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan. Tamannaah is waiting for the release of another movie which is That is Mahalakshmi, a remake of the 2014 Hindi drama Queen.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia doles out major fitspiration as she indulges in a midnight workout session; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Share your comment ×