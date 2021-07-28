Tamannaah Bhatia elated to work with Varun Tej on their upcoming boxing drama film ‘Ghani’

Talking about the same, Tamannaah said: "Working with Varun Tej is always great fun, and I am looking forward to shooting the dance number. The song is really catchy and has an interesting place in the narrative."

The choreographer duo Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat will choreograph the number. "Ghani" is written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and also stars Bollywood actress Saiee M. Manjrekar.

Tamannaah will also be seen playing Varun Tej's sister-in-law in the upcoming Telugu film "F3". The actress is gearing up for the release of "Maestro", "Seetimaarr" and "Gurthunda Seethakalam".

Also read| Closet and Beauty: Tamannaah Bhatia shares her easy and quick hack to reduce morning puffiness on the face