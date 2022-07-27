Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a dose of caffeine amid her tight schedule before jetting off to another shoot; WATCH

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the busiest stars at the moment. The diva has many exciting projects in her kitty and hence she travels a lot because of her work commitments. She recently treated the fans with a new fun update on Instagram. Taking to the photo-sharing app, the Baahubali actress shared a photo, enjoying coffee at the airport as she waits to board a flight. Posing in a striped shirt and denim, she captioned the picture, "pack up- 2am, Flight-5am...On our way to set now".

After captivating the fans with her impeccable dance moves in songs like Swing Zara, Daang Daang, and Kodthe, to name a few, the F3 star is all ready to tap a foot with none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi. In a recent interaction with fans on Twitter, Tamannaah Bhatia hinted at a special dance number in the political thriller, GodFather.

One of the fans asked her, "can we expect a dance number with her and 'boss' Chiranjeevi?" The actress didn't deny the speculations and said, "I promise you that you will not be disappointed." If the rumor turns out to be true, we will get to witness two amazing dancers in a single frame soon.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia's lineup includes director Nagashekar’s romantic entertainer titled Gurthunda Seethakalam. She will be sharing the screen with Satyadev in the remake of the Kannada film, Love Mocktail.

Additionally, the actress will also front Madhur Bhandarkar's directorial Babli Bouncer. The makers recently dropped the first look from the flick and the fans adored her as a female bouncer. She also has Arunima Sharma's web series Jee Karda in the making.

