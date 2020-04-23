Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys her quarantine break as she makes yummy banana walnut muffins; See PHOTO

Tamannaah Bhatia channels her inner chef as she bakes some yummy banana walnut muffins amidst her quarantine break. Check out the picture.

The long quarantine break seems to have channeled out everyone’s inner chef! Yes, that’s right. Everyone will agree to this fact that their social media handles are currently abuzz with numerous pictures of delicious homemade food. As people are getting to spend an ample amount of time at home with their loved ones amidst the lockdown, most of them are using this period to improvise their productive skills including. Our beloved celebrities are no less in this regard and multiple instances prove the same.

Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia has baked some yummy banana walnut muffins and for the record, their pictures have already been put up on social media. She also adds that these muffins are not only homemade but also sugar, dairy, and gluten-free which makes it a healthy alternative for normal cupcakes. Needless to say, these muffins look yummy in the pictures and there is no denying that they will leave everyone drooling!

Check out the pictures below:

(ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia: Take inspiration from these 6 outfits of the diva for your summer wardrobe)

On the professional front, the Baahubali actress has some interesting projects lined up as of now. She will be seen alongside Gopichand, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Bhumika Chawla in Seetimaarr which has been directed by Sampath Nandi. She will be then seen in That is Mahalakshmi which is an official remake of the 2014 Bollywood movie Queen featuring . Tamannaah will venture into Bollywood again with the movie Bole Chudiyan co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Earlier, was roped in for playing the female lead in the movie but she backed out owing to some creative differences. Hence, Tamannaah Bhatia replaced her in the same.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×