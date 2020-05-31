Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys 'mummy ke haath ka paratha' in this latest PHOTO; Calls it pure bliss

The south actress is seen enjoying the paratha cooked by her mother and is delightfully sharing the photos with her Instagram followers.

The Petromax actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared stunning pictures on her Instagram handle, as she relished her 'mummy ke haath ka paratha.' The south actress is seen enjoying the paratha cooked by her mother and is delightfully sharing the photos with her Instagram followers. Tamannaah Bhatia who featured alongside Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the foot-tapping number Daang Daang is seen wearing a white coloured t-shirt and hair left open. The stunner Tamannaah Bhatia is seen in a goofy mood as she enjoys her breakfast.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia featured in Petromax which was a horror-comedy. The diva is reportedly looking forward to starring in some challenging roles in the future. The Devi 2 actress during a live chat with us revealed that she would love to work with Sivakarthikeyan. The fans and film audiences got very excited when the actress revealed that she would indeed love to do a film with the Namma Veetu Pillai actor. The actress also spoke in length about her beauty secrets and the kind of routine she follows to keep healthy. The southern beauty also featured in the superhit film titled F2: Fun and Frustration.

The film was helmed by ace south director Anil Ravipudi. The film also featured Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in lead roles. Now, the fans and followers of the gorgeous diva are waiting to hear an update about her next venture. The actress has been sharing regular updates from her daily activities during the Coronavirus lockdown period.

