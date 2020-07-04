  1. Home
Tamannaah Bhatia to feature in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming Vakeel Saab in a key role?

Now, with the latest reports coming in about Tamannaah Bhatia being considered for the role in Vakeel Saab, the fans of the actress are very excited to see the dynamic duo of Tamannaah Bhatia and Pawan Kalyan share screen space.
The upcoming film, Vakeel Saab, will star Power Star Pawan Kalyan in lead role. The latest news update about the southern drama Vakeel Saab states that Petromax actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be doing a key role in the Venu Sriram directorial. There is no word out yet about the Devi 2 actress doing a special role in the Pawan Kalyan starrer, but the latest buzz is that Tamannaah Bhatia will indeed feature in the south film Vakeel Saab. The news reports also suggest that the makers of Vakeel Saab were looking at Shruti Haasan for the key role.

But, the actress reportedly was not too keen on taking up the role. Now, with the latest reports coming in about Tamannaah Bhatia being considered for the role, the fans of the actress are very excited to see the dynamic duo of Tamannaah Bhatia and Pawan Kalyan share screen space. The actors had previously done a film called Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu. Now, the film Vakeel Saab is a remake of Bollywood drama Pink. Power Star Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The cast and crew of the film reportedly still have some portions to shoot. The fans and followers of the Power Star are very excited about the film. Few days back, a still from the southern drama went viral which featured Pawan Kalyan in a lawyer's avatar.

