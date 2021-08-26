Tamannaah Bhatia is 'feeling floral' in a stunning Rs 3 Lakh gown; Samantha Akkineni comments

Of late, Tamannaah Bhatia is grabbing all the attention on her unconventional fashion choices. The actress turns heads yet again with her glam quotient in a floral gown. Sharing the photos of her latest look, Tam captioned, "feeling floral'. Samantha Akkineni was quick to react and complimented Tamannaah saying, "Lovely' in the comment section.

One can see, Tamanaah Bhatia is looking every bit gorgeous in a floral appliqué gown by Marchesa. We loved the look on her and she has clearly worked every bit of that off-shoulder gown. The outfit is worth US dollars 3995, which converts to approx Rs 2,96,489. Tamannaah let her cocktail gown do all the talking as she kept it fresh, simple in statement earrings and hair tied in a sleek bun. She kept her look as minimal as she could with heavy eye makeup and natural lip colour. The look has been styled by Sukriti Grover and the makeup is by Pompy Hans.

Check out the photos below:

Talking about her previous outfit, Tamanaah Bhatia looked stunning in a pre-stitched plissé draped saree with a metallic tape bodice by Amit Aggarwal. She kept her hair open, with shimmery eyes and minimal makeup.

Check it out:

Be it at the airport or gracing red carpet events, Tamannaah Bhatia has always managed to turn enough heads with her fashion choices. She is experimenting a lot with her style these days and her latest looks speak volumes.

