Tamannaah Bhatia 'feels like a goddess' as she enjoys eating on a banana leaf; Samantha drops a heart

Serving and eating in banana leaves still remains an integral part of food culture, for many. They aren't just banana leaves but actually the beating heart of the Tamil culinary culture. Our favourite, Tamannaah Bhatia goes back to roots as she enjoys eating on a banana leaf. Sharing pictures of herself dressed up as a goddess, Tam wrote, "Going back to the roots one step at a time!."

"I feel like a goddess when I eat on a banana leaf! It’s easy to find, and great for the environment too! Going back to the roots one step at a time!," Tamannaah Bhatia wrote alongside photos. These super beautiful photos of Tamannaah Bhatia are getting enough love in the comment section of the post. Samantha also dropped a heart emoticon on the picture.

Take a look:

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna heads to join Vijay Deverakonda in USA; Shares PIC of passport

On the work front, Tamannaah is currently in Hyderabad and is shooting for F3, a sequel to the blockbuster film F2: Fun and Frustration. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film stars Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada who reprise their roles from the previous film. F3 has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Tamannaah has also joined Chiranjeevi's, Bhola Shankar. To be helmed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara, Bhola Shankar also has Keerthy Suresh in the role of Chiranjeevi's sister.