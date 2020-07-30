  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tamannaah Bhatia feels 'great' being papped after a long time; Check out her fun video

Tamannaah Bhatia felt great and totally enjoyed being papped again. She also greeted them and gave some fun poses before making her way to the car.
12310 reads Mumbai
Tamannaah Bhatia feels 'great' being papped after a long time; Check out her fun videoTamannaah Bhatia feels 'great' being papped after a long time; Check out her fun video
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since things have eased down in India amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of celebrities are seen stepping out of their house. Rakul Preet Singh to Allu Arjun, a few South Indian celebs were also spotted enjoying their time out in the evening. The stylish star of Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun was spotted near his house in Hyderabad when he was out for a jog. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia also stepped out on the streets of Mumbai. The actress was papped after a very long time in her casual avatar. 

Being spotted after a long time, Tamannaah Bhatia felt great and totally enjoyed being papped again. She also greeted and gave some fun poses before making her way in the car. Isn't she so adorable? Tamannaah Bhatia made sure to take proper precautions as she wore her mask throughout the time and was also seen carrying her bottle of water. The actress apparently stepped out for a work meeting. The Sye Raa actress also took to Instagram and shared the same video with a caption, "feels great to be papped after a long." 

Check out the video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni take B&W challenge to celebrate women empowerment 

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has interesting projects in the kitty, including Seetimaarr in which she plays the role of Jwala Reddy. 

The actress will also be seen in the Telugu comedy-drama titled, That is Mahalakshmi. The film is a remake of the Kangana Ranaut's blockbuster Queen.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Anonymous 29 minutes ago

Of course you’ll feel great. These narcissistic celebs need attention almost as much as oxygen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement