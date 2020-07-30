Tamannaah Bhatia feels 'great' being papped after a long time; Check out her fun video

Tamannaah Bhatia felt great and totally enjoyed being papped again. She also greeted them and gave some fun poses before making her way to the car.

Ever since things have eased down in India amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of celebrities are seen stepping out of their house. Rakul Preet Singh to Allu Arjun, a few South Indian celebs were also spotted enjoying their time out in the evening. The stylish star of Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun was spotted near his house in Hyderabad when he was out for a jog. Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia also stepped out on the streets of Mumbai. The actress was papped after a very long time in her casual avatar.

Being spotted after a long time, Tamannaah Bhatia felt great and totally enjoyed being papped again. She also greeted and gave some fun poses before making her way in the car. Isn't she so adorable? Tamannaah Bhatia made sure to take proper precautions as she wore her mask throughout the time and was also seen carrying her bottle of water. The actress apparently stepped out for a work meeting. The Sye Raa actress also took to Instagram and shared the same video with a caption, "feels great to be papped after a long."

Check out the video below:

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni take B&W challenge to celebrate women empowerment

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has interesting projects in the kitty, including Seetimaarr in which she plays the role of Jwala Reddy.

The actress will also be seen in the Telugu comedy-drama titled, That is Mahalakshmi. The film is a remake of the 's blockbuster Queen.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×