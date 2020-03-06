Tamannaah Bhatia is flattered with love from her fans as she clocked 15 years in the industry; Watch

On her completion of 15 years, the 'Devi 2' actress met her fans who made a huge card with heartfelt notes and pictures and presented it to her in person.

Tamannaah Bhatia hit a great new milestone this week as she clocked 15 long years in the film industry. Over the years, Tamannaah has not only gained fame and become popular in the South movie industry, but the actress has also made a mark for herself with Hindi films. And that is why this super sweet gesture by her fans did not come as a total surprise. On her completion of 15 years, the 'Devi 2' actress met her fans who made a huge card with heartfelt notes and pictures and presented it to her in person.

The photos of the same were widely shared on the Internet. We also came across a video of Tamannaah interacting with her fans. In the video, Tamannah can be seen reading the note out loud. It read, "We are not just the one who understand her, but we're the ones who want to stand by her in every phase of life." As soon as the actress read this, she had a huge smile on her face and Tamannaah replied saying, "Point noted."

Check out the adorable video and photos below:

Apart from her fans, Tamannaah also received a heartfelt wish from Samantha Akkineni. Sharing a photo of her character over the years, Samantha wrote, "15 glorious years ... one of the most beautiful faces..I know @tamannaahspeaks to be amongst the most hardworking and genuine .. she’s a firecracker on screen and you just can’t take your eyes off of her ... congratulations darling .. here is the common dp #15YearsOfTAMANNAAH." Check out her post below:

15 glorious years ... one of the most beautiful faces ..I know @tamannaahspeaks to be amongst the most hardworking and genuine .. she’s a firecracker on screen and you just can’t take your eyes off of her ... congratulations darling .. here is the common dp #15YearsOfTAMANNAAH pic.twitter.com/018zZEoCjX — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 3, 2020

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More