Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts 'bad skin day' in an unfiltered video and shares a gentle reminder to love yourself

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most beautiful actresses in the South film industry. She is known for her love for skincare, glowing skin and beauty hacks, which she shares every now and then. Now, the actress shared a glimpse of her unfiltered face and showed off her bad skin day with a gentle reminder to young girls.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a video as she flaunted her 'bad skin day' with no filter. She is seen with a few patches and acne on her face. The actress also shared a gentle reminder to love yourself always and urged young girls to not stress about their bad skin days.

The actress further said in the video, "There are good skin days and then there are not-so-good skin days as well. As you can see no filter, it's so important to love yourself these days. And I have chosen to love myself just the way I am. That doesn't take away from who I am, how I'm, and how I'm feeling. So I'm just going to go to work and have a busy day. Sending you everyone lots of love. An especially young girl, who looks at their skin and goes yuck, why is it happening to me? It happens to everyone."

The actress also said that she is just going to love herself as much as she loves herself on great skin days. For the unversed, Tamannaah is very careful when it comes to her beauty and skincare and pampers her skin, and follows a strict skincare routine to keep her skin healthy and glowing. She is one of the few actresses who can easily go sans makeup and still be glamorous and refreshing.

Watch Tamannaah Bhatia's video on bad skin days and gentle message here:

Professional front

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen next in Rajinikanth's Jailer. She is playing a crucial role in Jailer, which also features Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and others as well. She is also the female lead opposite Dileep in the upcoming Malayalam film Bandra, directed by Arun Gopy. The actress is also a part of Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh's Bholaa Shankar. Directed by Meher, the film will release worldwide on August 11th.

