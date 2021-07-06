Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her flawless casual look in this PHOTO as she craves for desserts

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a flawless photo donning a beige dress as she craves desserts for breakfast on Tuesday morning. Fans are relating to the post in every way.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most gorgeous actresses, who has proved her worth with good performances and became a bankable actress in the South film industry. She enjoys a huge fan base from the Southern states. The Seetimaar actress is also an avid social media user, who regularly interacts with her fans. On Tuesday, Tamannaah shared a post on her social media handle and we can relate to it in every way.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself craving desserts for breakfast. The actress can be seen donning a casual beige dress with brown tresses and subtle makeup. She can be seen holding coffee and brownies in her hand as she poses for the photo. Sharing the picture on social media, Tamannaah wrote, "Dessert for breakfast #beforeshoot #foodiesofinstagram". Although Tamannaah loves desserts, she is very particular about fitness and cheats only once a week.

Also Read: PSPKRanaMovie: Pawan Kalyan’s unseen PHOTOS from the sets go viral; Shoot to resume on July 12

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has a bunch of projects lined up. She recently shot for the Telugu reality show, “MasterChef Telugu”. She will also be next seen in the Telugu remake of “Andhadhun” with Nithiin as the male lead. She will reprise 's role, while Nabha Natesh will essay Radhika Apte's role from the original. She also has in her kitty, “F3”, a sequel to” F2”. “F3” also features Varun Tej, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. Tamannaah will also feature alongside Satya Dev for the Telugu remake of the popular Kannada film, “Love Mocktail”, which is titled “Gurthunda Seethakalam.”

Credits :Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Share your comment ×