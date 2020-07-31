  • facebook
Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her no make up look as she daydreams amidst lockdown; See Photo

Tamannaah Bhatia took to IG and shared a super cute picture of her flaunting no-makeup look. The actress is looking beautiful as ever and is enjoying her time at home.
Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her no make up look as she daydreams amidst lockdown; See PhotoTamannaah Bhatia flaunts her no make up look as she daydreams amidst lockdown; See Photo
Celebrities are treating their fans with a lot of beautiful photos and videos through their social media accounts amidst lockdown. From Samantha Akkineni to Rakul Preet Singh, South actors are keeping their fans updated about everything. However, one mood that we all are enjoying amid lockdown is, daydreaming. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is also enjoying that amid lockdown and she shared about it on Instagram. The stunner took to IG and shared a super cute picture of her flaunting no-makeup look. One can see in the picture, the actress is looking beautiful as ever and is enjoying her time at home. Isn't she all of us right now amid lockdown? Take a look at the picture below.

Recently, after a long time, the Sye Raa actress was spotted in the streets of Mumbai as she stepped out for a meeting. Tam took to Instagram and expressed she had a great feeling of being papped after a long time. She also had a small interaction with the photographers before making her way inside the car. From sharing tips for glowing skin to setting fitness goals through her workout videos at home, Tamannaah Bhatia is super active on social media. 

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has interesting projects in the kitty, including Seetimaarr in which she plays the role of Jwala Reddy. 

The actress will also be seen in the Telugu comedy-drama titled, That is Mahalakshmi. The film is a remake of the Kangana Ranaut's blockbuster Queen.

