Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts her sleek dance moves in this VIDEO as she sets the weekend mood right

Tamannaah Bhatia sets the internet on fire and the weekend mood right by flaunting her smooth dance moves in this latest video.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular and versatile actresses in the South film industry. She steadily paved a niche for herself in the industry by being a part of the magnum opus Baahubali to the latest November, a new crime thriller web series. She also enjoys a huge fan following all over the country and often shares amazing pictures and videos on social media to entertain her fans. Tamannaah yet again set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram post, where she can be seen flaunting her dance moves.

The actress began her weekend with some stunning dance moves to set the mood right. Tamannaah, who is called as one of the best dancers in the South, has yet again nailed the moves to perfection in the video. In the video, Tamannaah can be seen dancing to the song 'Kiss Me More' by Doja Cat in a blue track pants and a crop top, looking nice and poised. Tamannaah can be seen matching steps with choreographer Shazia Samji at the dance studio. She captioned her video with lyrics from the Doja Cat song and wrote: "Cut the rubbish."

On the work front, Tamannaah is immersed with back to back shootings. The actress is currently filming for the movies F3 alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Mehreen Pirzada and Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. This romantic movie is directed by Nagashekar. She is also hosting the cooking show Masterchef Telugu. Tamannaah is awaiting the release of her movies Seetimaarr alongside Gopichand and Maestro with Nithiin.

