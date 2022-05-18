Tamannaah Bhatia, a 'game-changer' in fashion; Goes the Deepika Padukone way

Apart from their acting chops, as we all know, our divas are widely known for being major fashionistas. Say for their sassy promotional wardrobe or glamorous red carpet looks; our stars are always at the top of their game. One such actress is Tamannaah Bhatia! She is an emerging face of fashion, and over the past few months, Tamannaah Bhatia has turned enough heads with her fashion choices.

The pan-Indian performer has been on the watchlist of every fashion critic these days. The Baahubali actress, Tamannaah Bhatia made her Cannes Film Festival debut this year and yet again, she is the talk of the town for her larger-than-life looks. Along with Tamannaah Bhatia, fashion Goddess Deepika Padukone too stunned everyone wearing Indian designers at Cannes Film Festival 2022.

However, Tam's style is widely inspired by Deepika Padukone's for a lot of reasons. For the unversed, known to style Deepika Padukone, Shaleena Nathani is the stylist behind both the beauties at the Cannes Film Festival as well as for most of their looks.

A numero uno actress in the South with a Pan-India presence, Tamannaah Bhatia has joined the A-league with the likes of Deepika Padukone when it comes to fashion.

Talking about her debut look on Cannes Film Festival red carpet, Tamannaah Bhatia opted for Gauri & Nainika ball gown with an extended white trailer, while Deepika Padukone opted for a sequin Sabyasachi saree, the fashionistas supported Indian homegrown labels on the global platform highlighting their desi core. However, Tam's monochrome gown reminds us of Deepika's dramatic big bow ensemble featuring a similar trail in white that she wore for her red carpet appearance at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in 2019. DP had worn a creation by designer Peter Dundas for the event.

The similar looks take away most of our attention!

Tamannaah Bhatia Cannes 2022 look

Deepika Padukone 2019 Cannes look- PC Getty Images

Let's take a look at the times Tamannaah Bhatia's style statement was inspired by Deepika Padukone's and almost twinned with her.

Also Read| Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia makes a statement in a striped multicoloured gown on Day 2; PICS