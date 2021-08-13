Tamannaah Bhatia gives a bohemian twist to her look with Sabyasachi bomber jacket & flared jeans; Yay or Nay

Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her comfy and chic style statement. But this time, she has stepped out of her comfort zone by getting into an experimental look. Tam shared a stunning look wearing flared denim paired with a Sabyasachi x H&M bomber jacket and bralette. The detailed border embroidered with glittery thread in the jacket stands out.

Sharing the look on Instagram, Tamannaah Bhatia captioned it, "It’s time to follow your wanderlust into the whimsical world of Sabyasachi with the hottest fashion collaboration of the season!." The look has been styled by Shaleena Nathani. Tamannaah Bhatia is setting the 70s fashion vibes right and she is looking every bit gorgeous.

Check out her photos below:

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the web series "November Story" and is now gearing up for the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller Andhadhun. The Telugu version stars Nithiin in the male lead role and is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi.

She also has F3 alongside Venkatesh, Varun Tej and Mehreen and Gurthunda Seethakalam with Satyadev. Tamannaah Bhatia is also made her debut as a host with MasterChef Telugu.